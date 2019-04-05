Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
MONDAY APRIL 8, 2019
- Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 WEST (NB) between WIS 20 and County G from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for the County K deck pour.
DETOUR:
- Travelers can use the East Frontage Road north to County G to get around the closure.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY APRIL 12-13, 2019
ALERT: NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN NEXT SATURDAY MORNING – Southbound traffic shifted to the east (northbound lanes). Travelers could see potential southbound delays.
- Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) from the Mitchell Interchange to Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to shift southbound traffic to the temporary pavement.
- Currently, the right lane is an exit only to Rawson Avenue. In this new configuration, the right lane will end at College Avenue and there will be three lanes maintained south of College Avenue.
- I-94 EAST (SB) off and on ramps at Rawson Avenue will close long-term after the traffic shift.
- To access Rawson Avenue travelers are encouraged to exit early at the Mitchell Interchange’s collector-distributor (C-D) lanes to access the College Avenue exit to avoid delays on I-94 and the construction around the Drexel Avenue interchange.
NEW PROJECTS IN THE AREA:
- Forest Home & 76th Street Concrete Bridge Overlay and Intersection Modification scheduled to begin early May through late summer
-
- Travelers can expect to see overnight closures, long-term single lane on 76th Street and shoulder closures, Freeway Lane and Freeway Service Ramp closures along I-894
- IH 894 Pavement Marking and Friction Surface around the Hale Interchange scheduled to resume work mid-May through mid-June.
-
- Travelers can expect to see system ramp and lane closures, overnight closures in the Hale Interchange and on 894 near the Hale Interchange
- Mitchell Interchange Crack Sealing and Friction Surface scheduled to resume work mid-May through mid-June
-
- Travelers can expect to see overnight lane and ramp closures