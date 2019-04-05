Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

MONDAY APRIL 8, 2019

Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 WEST (NB) between WIS 20 and County G from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for the County K deck pour.

DETOUR:

Travelers can use the East Frontage Road north to County G to get around the closure.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY APRIL 12-13, 2019

ALERT: NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN NEXT SATURDAY MORNING – Southbound traffic shifted to the east (northbound lanes). Travelers could see potential southbound delays.

Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) from the Mitchell Interchange to Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to shift southbound traffic to the temporary pavement.

Currently, the right lane is an exit only to Rawson Avenue. In this new configuration, the right lane will end at College Avenue and there will be three lanes maintained south of College Avenue.

I-94 EAST (SB) off and on ramps at Rawson Avenue will close long-term after the traffic shift.

To access Rawson Avenue travelers are encouraged to exit early at the Mitchell Interchange’s collector-distributor (C-D) lanes to access the College Avenue exit to avoid delays on I-94 and the construction around the Drexel Avenue interchange.

NEW PROJECTS IN THE AREA: