Boy living with cerebral palsy gets new wheelchair ramp after thieves steal his

MILWAUKEE — After a Milwaukee boy had his special wheelchair ramp stolen, a Germantown company wanted to make things right. Friday, April 5, Discount Ramps installed a brand new ramp at the Allen family home.

It took a team to carry the pieces making a mother’s heart whole once again.

“This is wonderful,” Avera Allen said.

Avera Allen watched in wonder as the wheelchair ramp was assembled in front of her Milwaukee home.

“Oh wow, it’s just like the one he had,” Allen said.

Police said the thieves struck in the middle of the night, between 10 p.m. on April 2 and 3 a.m. on April 3 — taking the ramp off the family’s front porch.

“He has severe brain damage, along with cerebral palsy. He’s also vision-impaired,” Allen said.

After FOX6 News brought you their story, the family receiving an outpouring of support.

“This lets me know that social media can be a good thing,” said Allen.

It was Discount Ramps that saved the day.

“It’s just really great to turn an unfortunate situation into a better one,” said Renee Privatt, Discount Ramps.

The free ramp is designed to make a difference.

“I hope they can live their lives to the fullest and not have to worry about small challenges of just getting in and out of the house,” said Michael Kust, Discount Ramps.

With this, life is a little easier for the family. They’ll no longer need to life the teen and his wheelchair up and down steep steps.

“Less stress on my body because I’m a little person and that is a lot of weight,” said Allen.

A weight now lifted thanks to kindness and a ramp, with an impact that can’t be measured.

“I’ve learned when people come together you can get things done,” said Allen.

The Allen family is looking into bolting the ramp down with the hope they never have to go through this again.