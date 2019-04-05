× Frank Schiller sentenced to 25 years in prison in fatal crash that killed good Samaritan

MILWAUKEE — 25 years in prison, plus another 15 years of extended supervision. That is the sentence handed down on Friday, April 5 to Frank Schiller.

Schiller pleaded no contest in February in connection with a crash that killed a good Samaritan. That man was helping the occupants of a minivan who were dealing with a flat tire on I-94 in Delafield in July 2017.

Schiller originally faced 16 charges in this case. However, he pleaded no contest to one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-plus offense in February. Of the 15 charges, nine were dismissed but read into the court record during Schiller’s plea hearing. Six were dismissed by the prosecutor.

Peter Enns, who was from Canada, was killed and three others were hurt in the crash that happened on eastbound I-94, just west of Cushing Park Road in Delafield on July 8, 2017.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, shortly after 9 p.m. on that July night, a passing motorist pulled over to assist the occupants of a minivan that was pulled over on the shoulder of I-94 EB with a flat tire. While the tire was being changed, a vehicle headed eastbound on I-94 struck the minivan and Enns, who was assisting the occupants of the minivan.

The criminal complaint against Schiller said witnesses believed Schiller was driving between 75 and 80 miles per hour in the shoulder of the freeway when the collision happened. Due to the crash involving Schiller’s vehicle and the minivan, two other vehicles had to swerve to avoid the incident, and they crashed. The minivan ended up in a ditch 30 yards away with four children inside. Enns was pronounced dead at the hospital.

When questioned by law enforcement at a hospital, the complaint said Schiller “stated that he did not remember the incident” in Delafield. A deputy “could smell the odor of intoxicants” coming from Schiller during that interview. The deputy also noted Schiller’s “speech was mumbled and at times he was somewhat incoherent.” Based on this information, Schiller was placed under arrest at the hospital.