High school students face off to create unique ice cream for new Arts @ Large Café

Posted 10:27 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, April 5, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- On Thursday, April 4 the Arts @ Large Café Business Leadership interns from Bay View and Vincent High Schools went head to head in a taste-off to determine which team makes the best ice cream.

The winning ice cream will be made by Purple Door Ice Cream and featured at the new Arts @ Large Café in our soon-to-be complete community center in Walker’s Point.

According to a press release, the Arts @ Large Café Business Leadership program is a career development program teaching area high school students business and entrepreneurial skills through the operation of a mobile café cart at their school.

These students go through a series of workshops including marketing and promotion, financial education provided by our partner Educators Credit Union, barista training by partner Anodyne Coffee, inventory control, customer service, and baking.

The interns also went on a field trip to Purple Door Ice Cream to learn the process of making ice cream and had time to brainstorm their unique flavor.

Each school's interns then worked together to make their ice cream in preparation of the "Ice Cream Off."

