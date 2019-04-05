In custody: Man accused of shooting at pregnant girlfriend, striking innocent man instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After months on the run, a Milwaukee man is behind bars. Keynan Miner, 25, is accused of shooting at his pregnant girlfriend and hitting an innocent man instead.

"It's been kind of a nightmare," said Carlos Vinson, victim's brother.

After months of waiting a Milwaukee family finally has some peace of mind.

"A lot of relief. A lot of stress off my chest," said Vinson.

The man accused of shooting Carlos Vinson's brother is now behind bars.

"We're just relieved that Milwaukee PD was able to do their job and actually apprehend him and get him off the street before he ended up hurting someone else," said Vinson.

Police arrested 25-year-old Keynan Miner Monday morning, April 1. Members Milwaukee Police Department's Specialized Investigation Division took him into custody at 34th and Scott on Monday, April 1. He had been on the run since early February, when prosecutors say he left Potawatomi Hotel & Casino with his pregnant girlfriend when they got into an argument and his gun went off.

The girlfriend jumped out of the vehicle fearing for her life.

Police say Miner fired four shots on Milwaukee's south side, striking an innocent man in his head.

"It was touch and go at first. We really didn't know what was actually going to happen," said Vinson.

Vinson's bother is still recovering. The bullet remains lodged in the back of his head.

"It's been hard for him, the struggle was just immensely bad financially, physically and mentally," Vinson said.

A family ready to move forward one step closer to seeing justice.

"We're just happy this is going to be finished and over with and we're hoping this is the end of it," Vinson said.

Family tells FOX6 News doctors are trying to figure out if and when they can remove the bullet. Keynan has been charged with seven felonies and four misdemeanors.