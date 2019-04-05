× Kenosha County sheriff: Alcohol may be factor in fatal 2-vehicle crash in Village of Bristol

KENOSHA COUNTY — Alcohol may have played a role in a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Kenosha County on Friday, April 5. It happened on Highway 50 (75th Street) near 216th Avenue in the Village of Bristol.

Authorities were called out to the scene around 6:45 p.m.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a GMC pickup truck and Jeep sport utility vehicle were both traveling east on Highway 50 when they were involved in the crash.

Authorities say four people inside the Jeep needed to be extricated from the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck was also hurt.

All of the victims were transported to area hospitals in Kenosha for treatment.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until family notification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but authorities believe alcohol may be a contributing factor.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Accident Reconstruction Team is helping with the investigation.