Limited amount of Hunts tomato paste recalled due to potential presence of mold

Conagra Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Hunt’s tomato paste due to mold concerns. According to the FDA notice, Conagra Brands is recalling the no salt added six-ounce cans.

After the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold. Conagra Brands became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.

Given the product may contain mold, consumers are advised not to use it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased. No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

The specific product information is listed below:

Conagra Brands has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed.