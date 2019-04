× Medical examiner: Man dead in motorcycle crash near 46th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE — Authorities are responding to a fatal motorcycle crash near 46th and Forest Home Friday afternoon, April 5.

Officials were called to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says one man is dead as a result of the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.