Milwaukee County Parks needs 99 lifeguards for summer, starting pay $10.57/hour

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks is now accepting applications for hundreds of seasonal positions that will work outside this summer, including 99 summer lifeguard positions at beaches, pools and aquatic parks.

The next lifeguard training session starts on Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at Noyes Indoor Pool (8235 W. Good Hope Rd.).

Officials say there is no need to sign up ahead of time, candidates can simply attend any of the free training sessions at Noyes Pool or Pulaski Pool. No experience necessary. Candidates must be at least 16 years old by July 2019, able to swim 100 meters in less than 1 min. 45 sec., and be in good physical condition. Lifeguard pay starts at $10.57/hour.

Upcoming training sessions include:

Session 5A: Noyes Pool (8235 W. Good Hope Rd) Mondays and Wednesdays

7-9 p.m. April 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, and 24 Test: Saturday, April 27 7 a.m.

10 a.m.- 1 p.m. April 15, 16, 17, and 18 Test: Saturday, April 27 7 a.m.

10 a.m.- 1 p.m. April 22, 23, 24, and 25 Test: Saturday, April 27 7 a.m.

7-9 p.m. April 30, May 2, 7, 9, 14, 16 Test: Saturday, May 18 7 a.m.

Additional information on lifeguard training and qualifications is available at countyparks.com.