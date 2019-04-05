Milwaukee man admits stabbing parking enforcement officer in dispute over ticket

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the beating and stabbing of a parking enforcement officer on the city’s northwest side. The accused is Tony Bornes. He faces a count of first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, a 60-year-old parking enforcement officer placed a ticket on a vehicle for blocking a sidewalk near 67th and Villard around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2. When he was walking back to his vehicle, “he was confronted by a man who called out to him complaining that the vehicle shouldn’t be ticketed because it was parked in his driveway.” At that point, the parking enforcement officer indicated “the man attacked him by punching him in the face several times and then in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground.” While down on the sidewalk, the complaint says the “attacker finally stopped punching and kicking (the parking enforcement officer) and walked toward his work Jeep which was running.” But the attacker eventually walked away.

The complaint says the parking enforcement officer radioed for help. The dispatcher suggested he drive to the District 4 police station nearby. The officer did that — and “collapsed on the grass in front of the station, and realized for the first time that he must have been stabbed because he was bleeding from his right side.” The parking enforcement officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries — and remains hospitalized.

In an interview with police, the parking enforcement officer stated “he was kicked hard enough to break his ribs but the ballistic vest he was wearing protected his ribs (however, he was stabbed below the protective vest).” The parking enforcement officer said “he wears the vest because of prior assaults he has suffered during his 22 years doing this work.”

Officers were at the scene of the scuffle within 15 minutes of the assault. According to the complaint, “the illegally parked vehicle was still there, and the parking ticket issued by (the parking enforcement officer) was nearby.”

When questioned by police, Bornes initially “denied any involvement in or knowledge of this assault.” A folding knife and black leather jacket were recovered from Bornes’ garage. The complaint indicates Bornes later identified the two items “as the jacket he was wearing and the knife he used in this offense.”

The next afternoon, the complaint says Bornes was interviewed one more time. He “finally acknowledged that the incident involved a parking ticket given to his cousin’s vehicle.” He also told police he had “blacked out” during the episode. Bornes stated “the victim should not have been in his driveway and that since another cousin died he has ‘a certain energy that passes through him’ and that he approached the parking checker ‘as a demon.'” Bornes said he bought a “blade” for protection and “admitted that he stabbed the victim once before running away.”

Bornes was expected to appear in intake court on Friday, April 5. If convicted on the charge, he faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.