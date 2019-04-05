Milwaukee Marathon to affect traffic, transit and parking Saturday, April 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- — The Milwaukee Marathon, presented for the first time by the Milwaukee Bucks, will start and finish at the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 6.

From 7 a.m., when the marathon starts, to about 2 p.m., a festival will take place on the plaza where people can enjoy food and beverages, as well as music and games from the Bucks Entertainment Network.

The staging area around Fiserv Forum for this event will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5 through 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Streets along the course will experience rolling closures Saturday, April 6 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Please pay attention to posted road closure signs.

North and south vehicle traffic will be very limited during this race.

DPW suggests making use of the I-43 freeway or WIS 175 (Stadium Freeway). Residents, churches, restaurants and other businesses, and all other organizations with driveways on the route should be aware that access during the races will be limited – make your travel/parking plans accordingly.

A full map of the marathon route and a full list of street closures can be found here.

Be especially aware of temporary parking restrictions along the routes. “NO PARKING – TOW AWAY ZONE” signs will be posted with information as to when parking will be restricted. There will be different hours of parking restrictions depending on where a street is on the marathon route. Vehicles must be moved off the route to ensure the safety of all participants. All vehicles parked on the route will be ticketed and towed.

If your vehicle is towed, please call 414-286-2700 for more information.

Following the festival, the marathon’s male and female winners will be honored during the 4 p.m. Bucks game against the Brooklyn Nets.