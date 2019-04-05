MILWAUKEE -- On Friday evening, April 5, Milwaukee's art community will come together for an event that celebrates creativity. It's WMSE's annual Art and Music Fundraiser. Kasey spent the morning at the historic building getting a preview.
The Milwaukee arts community will come together on Friday, April 5 for WMSE’s third annual Art & Music event as The Historic Pritzlaff Building is transformed into a studio fit for artists, musicians and party-goers of all kinds.
The event centers around an auction featuring more than 300 album-sized 12″ x 12″ boards of locally-created art, live music from the legendary jazz trio The Erotic Adventures of The Static Chicken and live painting throughout the evening. Food will be available from local restaurants, as well as craft cocktails and exceptional music presented by your favorite WMSE’s Reggae Vibration’s DJ Robert G. All of the proceeds of the evening will go toward supporting WMSE and help the station continue the work it does to support the local arts community.
Artists painting live include Matthew Bailey, Megan Woodard Johnson, Brendan Murphy, Carol Rode Curley, Paula DeStefanis, William Hurst and Megan Lee Nichols, with more to be announced.
“This is our third year of combining art and music under one event. We have been so lucky to work with the greatest artists both locally and nationally. We truly appreciate everyone’s support of this incredible event and we hope to see new faces at this year’s Art & Music,” said Station General Manager Tom Crawford.