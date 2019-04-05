Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On Friday evening, April 5, Milwaukee's art community will come together for an event that celebrates creativity. It's WMSE's annual Art and Music Fundraiser. Kasey spent the morning at the historic building getting a preview.

The Milwaukee arts community will come together on Friday, April 5 for WMSE’s third annual Art & Music event as The Historic Pritzlaff Building is transformed into a studio fit for artists, musicians and party-goers of all kinds.

The event centers around an auction featuring more than 300 album-sized 12″ x 12″ boards of locally-created art, live music from the legendary jazz trio The Erotic Adventures of The Static Chicken and live painting throughout the evening. Food will be available from local restaurants, as well as craft cocktails and exceptional music presented by your favorite WMSE’s Reggae Vibration’s DJ Robert G. All of the proceeds of the evening will go toward supporting WMSE and help the station continue the work it does to support the local arts community.

