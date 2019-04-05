Missing for 1 week: MPD looking to find 28-year-old Humberto Suarez

Posted 7:13 pm, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40PM, April 5, 2019

Humberto Suarez

MILWAUKEE — Police are looking to track down a missing 28-year-old Milwaukee man. Officials say Humberto Suarez, also known as DJ Himzz, hasn’t been seen since Friday, March 29.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Suarez’s last known location was near South Brust and Saveland Avenues.

A missing persons poster indicates Suarez may be driving a gray Toyota Corolla with license plate 542 ZWD. Suarez is described as a male, Hispanic, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Suarez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police.

