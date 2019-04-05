President Trump offers congratulations to Brian Hagedorn in race for WI Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump offered congratulations in the form of a tweet to Judge Brian Hagedorn for the results in the spring election earlier this week. The president said, “Republicans are producing big for Wisconsin!”

Hagedorn declared victory over Judge Lisa Neubauer on Wednesday morning, April 3 in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. As of now, Hagedorn leads Neubauer by fewer than 6,000 votes out of 1.2 million cast, based on unofficial results. That is a difference of about 0.49 percentage points — close enough for Neubauer to request a recount. A decision has yet to be made on this front.

The last time there was a recount in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race was in 2011.

The winner of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race will serve a 10-year term and replace retiring liberal Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who is 85.