‘The Price is Right Live’ coming on down to Milwaukee on Nov. 9

MILWAUKEE — Come on down! “The Price is Right Live” is coming to Milwaukee and will host two shows at The Riverside Theater on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The interactive stage show will give people the chance to play classic games like Plinko, Cliffhangers and contestants will spin The Big Wheel to go on to the Showcase. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and maybe even a new car.

According to a news release, The Price is Right Live has been showing to near sold-out audiences for more than ten years, and they’ve given away over $12 million in cash.

The shows will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Doors open one hour before each show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at noon. CLICK HERE for more information.