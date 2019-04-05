× Two men arrested, accused of trying to kill homeless people

SALEM, Ore. — A community is on edge after two men were arrested in connection with brutal attacks on homeless people in Salem.

According to police, their victims were beaten and stabbed on more than one occasion.

Salem police said the attacks happened near Mission Street Southeast, which is close to the train tracks where FOX 12 witnessed multiple homeless camps set up.

Records show Joseph Sizemore and Brady Canaga were arrested last week on multiple counts of attempted murder, assault, and more for crimes that date back to November of 2018.

Court documents show Sizemore, a convicted sex offender, is accused of trying to beat two men to death with a crowbar and a bat. He’s also accused of stabbing a third person as recently as March 21.

On two occasions, records show Sizemore allegedly forced a person to undress.

Documents show Canaga, who had an active warrant out for his arrest, joined Sizemore in more than one attack.

One of the homeless victims ended up with brain trauma and needed surgery, according to documents.

Zach Crowell, who lives in a camp he and others have called the “Sober Camp,” told FOX 12 he knows the victims and he also knows the suspects.

He said it’s not unusual for attacks like this to happen. Most of the time, Crowell says someone is defending their home, or their family and friends.

“They’ve got to do their time, but when they get out, and if they get out, hopefully they aren’t angry,” he said.

Both suspects have a plea hearing set for next week in Marion County.