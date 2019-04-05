× Vans releases new collection inspired by David Bowie

NEW YORK — It’s impossible to divorce the late David Bowie’s music from his idiosyncratic style. Now, skateboarding brand Vans has paid tribute to the singer, who died in 2016 with a capsule shoe and clothing collection inspired by his many style reinventions.

“David Bowie is a truly immortal artist whose body of work revolutionized sound and vision, leaving a legacy of innovation and reinvention that will live on forever,” Vans said in a press release.

Released Friday, the collection references five landmarks in Bowie’s career. One shoe, designed in tribute to his 1969 single “Space Oddity,” mirrors the colors and circular shapes from the cover of his second album, “David Bowie,” on which the single appeared. Another model mimics the checkerboard coat Bowie wore on the “Hunky Dory” album cover.

There’s a red patent-leather high-top sneaker dedicated to Bowie’s ’70s alter ego Ziggy Stardust, as well as two models featuring the famous “Aladdin Sane” lightning bolt motif. A black slip-on shoe sports a large vinyl star, referencing Bowie’s final album, 2016’s “Blackstar.”

The collection also includes three T-shirts and two hats — and two styles of toddler-sized shoes for the latest generation of Bowie devotees.

This isn’t Vans’ first collection devoted to a musical giant. In February, the brand launched a capsule collection with Led Zeppelin, marking the 50th anniversary of the brand’s self-titled debut album.

The David Bowie collection, meanwhile, marks the second collaboration between a sportswear brand and an era-defining musician this week. On Thursday, Beyoncé announced a new agreement with Adidas, which she called “the partnership of a lifetime.”

Beyoncé will create new clothing and footwear with the company, which will also serve as a new home for her athleisure brand, Ivy Park, previously sold at Topshop.