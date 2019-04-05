MILWAUKEE -- They're a little bit bluegrass and a little bit rock and roll. Wayward Fields has just released their first single -- and join FOX6 WakeUp to perform it for us. You can listen to "Carry On" on iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify. Otherwise, mark your calendar for June. They're performing an outdoor show in Mequon Saturday, June 15.
Wayward Fields: A local band is making waves with their cool runs and blue notes
April 5
