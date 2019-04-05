LIVE: FBI holds a news conference to update the Timmothy Pitzen case

Wayward Fields: A local band is making waves with their cool runs and blue notes

Posted 10:32 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, April 5, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- They're a little bit bluegrass and a little bit rock and roll. Wayward Fields has just released their first single -- and join FOX6 WakeUp to perform it for us. You can listen to "Carry On" on iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify. Otherwise, mark your calendar for June. They're performing an outdoor show in Mequon Saturday, June 15.

