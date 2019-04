× We Energies crews at Milwaukee-Shorewood border to investigate gas odor

MILWAUKEE — We Energies crews are on the scene at Oakland and Edgewood (the Milwaukee-Shorewood border) to investigate a gas odor.

Milwaukee fire officials say they were dispatched to the 3-story apartment building at 3495 N. Oakland for this incident.

The building has been evacuated — and there are no injuries.

This is a developing story.