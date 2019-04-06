× 10-year-old boy “surfing” on top of car driven by parents falls, run over

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — A 10-year-old boy who was “surfing” on top of a car driven by his parents sustained major injuries after he fell off and was run over by the car.

According to the California City Police Department, police responded to reports of a child being stuck by a vehicle near Neuralia and Ironwood Avenue around 4:08 p.m. Friday.

Cal City PD says the child was “surfing” on top of a car driven by his parents when he slipped and fell down in front of the car, where he was run over.

The boy was taken to the hospital with major injuries. He was listed in critical condition.

Cal City PD says they are still investigating the incident.