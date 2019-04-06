April 6
-
Milwaukee Marathon to start, finish on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum
-
Milwaukee Marathon to affect traffic, transit and parking Saturday, April 6
-
Enjoy the Milwaukee springtime with April’s most exciting events
-
Axe MKE to bring popular axe throwing leagues back this April
-
Pizza Man donating 25% of proceeds to MPA’s Fallen Heroes Fund on Tuesday, April 2
-
-
Recognize this man? Milwaukee police seek to ID armed suspect in bank robbery
-
April 4
-
April 5
-
Police: 28-year-old Humberto Suarez located
-
Milwaukee police investigating homicide near 29th and Burleigh; 1 dead
-
-
Sweet lids: Milwaukee Bucks unveil 3 giveaway hats for custom cap series
-
‘Over 3,000 bikes:’ The ‘nation’s largest bicycle sale’ is going on in Milwaukee
-
‘Prevent the flu:’ Milwaukee Health Department offers free flu shots to city residents