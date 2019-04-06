× Coachella worker dies after fall in staging area

CALIFORNIA — An employee working in the staging area on the Coachella grounds fell to his death while setting up for the upcoming festival, Indio Police spokesman Benjamin Guitron said Saturday.

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead when police arrived around 9:30 a.m. PT.

According to a tweet from the Riverside office of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the employee fell from a roof.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident and trying to determine what led to the fatal fall.

CNN has reached out to Goldenvoice Media Group, which promotes the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, for comment.

This year’s event will be held April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are the headline acts.