× Milwaukee Admirals top Chicago Wolves for 7th straight win

MILWAUKEE — Alex Carrier’s 100th career AHL point broke a 2-2 third period tie to propel the Admirals to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Panther Arena and extend their winning streak to seven games.

It’s the longest winning streak for Milwaukee since also putting together an seven-game streak in April of 2016, and the win moved the Admirals into a third place tie with the Iowa Wild for third place in the Central Division with 81 points. The Ads and Wild face off tomorrow night at Panther Arena.

Admirals goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 31 shots to earn his fifth consecutive victory and capture his 22nd win of the season.

The Wolves got on the board first when Tomas Hyka slid the puck five-hole between the legs of Grosenick’s legs at 8:22 for his 16th goal of the season.

Colin Blackwell continued to have the hot hand, scoring for the third straight game to level the game at on exactly mid-way through the first. Blackwell blocked the shot of Chicago’s Zac Leslie and that sprung him on a breakaway where he deked backhand getting Chicago goalie Max Legace to commit before sliding the puck in with the forehand.

The Admirals increased their lead to 2-1 when Joe Pendenza’s shorthanded shot from the left boards found its way by Legace with just under seven minutes to play in the second period.

However, the Wolves would tie the score just 28 second into the third as Cody Glass scored his first professional goal courtesy of a power-play tally.

That set the stage for Carrier’s blast less than two minutes later. Stationed on the right point Carrier took a pass from Zac Rinaldo, settled the puck, and sent a blast over the right shoulder of Legace to make it 3-2 Admirals.

The score stayed that way until Phil Di Giuseppe put in an empty-netter with 1:03 to play to seal the deal. Chicago made it a tad interesting as they lit the lamp with 20 seconds left to make it 4-3, but it was too little, too late and the Ads grabbed the victory.

The Admirals continue a their five-game homestand on Saturday night when they play host to the Wild at 6 pm at Panther Arena.