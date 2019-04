× Officials: Woman dead after 2 car crash near Teutonia and Oriole

MILWAUKEE — A woman in her 20s is dead after a fatal car accident near Teutonia and Oriole early morning Saturday, April 6.

According to officials, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m., and two vehicles were involved. A woman in her 20s suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.