× Police: Man stabs woman multiple times at Taco Bell after she refused to date him

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A 19-year-old woman remains hospitalized after she was stabbed Sunday night by a man who apparently wanted to date her, according to Archdale police.

Police said the woman was stabbed multiple times by Tyvonne Upshur, of Greensboro, at about 10 p.m. at a Taco Bell restaurant on South Main Street near Interstate 85.

Investigators said Upshur and the victim attended the same church, and the stabbing happened after the victim refused to enter into a dating relationship with him.

When officers arrived to the restaurant in the Tarheel Plaza, police said they saw several people holding Upshur down. The woman was laying nearby with multiple stab wounds to her back and was given aid by other family members, police said.

The vehicle that the Upshur was driving was also found crashed into a power pole just north of the parking lot, according to police.

Upshur was eventually arrested without further incident, police said.

The victim was taken to High Point Medical Center by EMS and then transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by helicopter.

Upshur is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

Upshur is being held in the Randolph County Jail on $500,000 bail and had his first court appearance in Randolph County District Court on Monday.