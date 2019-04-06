× School bus aide arrested on child abuse charges after harming special needs students

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County school bus aide was arrested Wednesday after police said he abused special needs children.

Michael Tolliver, 54, of Boynton Beach faces charges of aggravated child abuse and child abuse causing bodily harm.

The police report says one incident occurred Feb. 14 at Rolling Green Elementary School in Boynton Beach on a special needs bus.

The report says Tolliver put his hands around the neck of a child, lifting the student off the ground. The police report says Tolliver is 6 feet, 300 pounds while the victim is about 4 feet 9 inches and weighs about 80 pounds.

Police investigated and found other incidents of abuse where they said Tolliver “used his position of authority to knowingly, willfully and intentionally abuse and exploit the vulnerabilities of children who, by virtue of their disabilities, cannot speak for themselves.”

The report says investigators have “clear and convincing” evidence of the abuse.

It is unclear how long Tolliver has worked for the school district.

Tolliver is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.