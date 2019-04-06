‘The magic is here to stay:’ Brewers team up to keep Milwaukee’s lakefront fireworks a tradition

MILWAUKEE — The magic of Milwaukee’s July 3 lakefront fireworks will not end after the Brewers teamed up to allow the tradition to continue.

The Brewers, American Family, T&M Partners announced Saturday, April 6, they’ve come together to sponsor the event that’s been going on fro decades.

This afternoon, the Brewers, @amfam and T&M Partners announced a partnership to sponsor this year’s July 3rd fireworks. 🎇 pic.twitter.com/bsZwc8m6oQ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 6, 2019

“It makes the sky magic, it’s part of memories for so many people in this community and I’m here to tell you today, you don’t have to worry about the magic going away, the magic is here to stay,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said.

It was a race against the clock to find a new backer for the show after U.S. Bank announced the 2018 fireworks show would be their last unless a new sponsor was found.

“It was looking pretty dour… because the fireworks were going to end,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “But it takes teamwork and teamwork occurred because we had four players step forward.”

MVP Christian Yelich has been named the brand ambassador for American Family to help sponsor the event.

“We’re excited to bring that outreach to the community and be involved and improve people’s lives. That’s what matters most. They support us on the field and we want to return that support for them in the community.

The cost of the event is roughly $350,000.