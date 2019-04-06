× Woman faces manslaughter charge after fatally shooting friend while cleaning gun

NORCROSS, Ga. — A 26-year-old woman with a rap sheet including charges for drug possession, having a firearm while attempting to commit a felony and driving with a suspended license, has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a friend.

Gwinnett County Police identified Keely Kilpatrick in the fatal shooting of her 43-year-old friend, Dixie Cowe on March 30th. According to police, Kilpatrick was at the residence she shared with her mother and friend on Wynhall Drive when the shooting occurred.

Investigators said Kilpatrick was supposed to be downstairs cleaning a gun when it accidentally went off and wounded her friend in the chest.

Kilpatrick’s mother rushed downstairs after hearing the gun go off. Her daughter immediately told her it was an accident.

Responding officer arrived to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Shortly after, Cowe was transported to a local hospital where she succumb to her injuries.

Kilpatrick has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. She is currently housed in the county detention center without bond.