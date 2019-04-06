Woman found dead inside Wisconsin Dells home, husband arrested

WISCONSIN DELLS — A woman was found dead inside a home in the Wisconsin Dells, and it turns out the suspect is no stranger to police.

According to court documents, the victim — 23-year-old Tetiana Huzhva — was married to Fuad Pashayev. He already faced nearly a dozen domestic violence charges which were all filed back in January.

At the time, the woman had run into a police department saying she thought her husband was going to kill her.

Pashayev was ordered to have no contact with his wife or their 1-year-old child.

Pashayev is being held at the Columbia County Jail awaiting formal charges from the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.