A warning before you give a dog a treat

Posted 10:00 pm, April 7, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- A treat leads to tragedy. Jenna Sachs has a Contact 6 alert for any dog lover, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.