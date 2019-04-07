MILWAUKEE -- A treat leads to tragedy. Jenna Sachs has a Contact 6 alert for any dog lover, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 10.
A warning before you give a dog a treat
-
‘Seriously injured’ pit bull found tied to bench outside Pennsylvania shelter
-
George H.W. Bush’s former service dog Sully has a new job with the US Navy
-
‘Not receiving adequate care:’ Dog death prompts Contact 6 to investigate Janesville breeder
-
Recognize him? Racine police seek suspect who stole puppy from Petland
-
Dog left in freezing car while owner goes skiing
-
-
2 California teens electrocuted while rescuing dog stuck in canal
-
6-year-old boy hospitalized after dingo attack in Australia
-
Dog nearly dies from xylitol poisoning after eating sugar-free gum
-
Sheriff: Man ‘put down’ dog with roofing hammer, upset it was soiling the house
-
Kenosha County officials seek answers after dog shot, killed in Town of Wheatland
-
-
GoFundMe page set up for fallen MPD Officer Rittner
-
Researchers find cancer connection in humans and dogs
-
Baby dies after being attacked by dog at baby sitter’s North Carolina home