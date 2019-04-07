Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is resigning

Posted 5:09 pm, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, April 7, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he’s accepted the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. President Trump announced the resignation in a tweet on Sunday, April 7.

Two sources said Nielsen went to the White House Sunday to speak with President Trump following their trip to the border late last week. The people say she has been frustrated by difficulty getting other departments to help with the growing number of families coming crossing the border.

Nielsen had been on the chopping block before. President Trump threatened to fire her and she previously considered resigning, but officials at the time recognized there were no obvious successors in place.

The people were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

