‘Dying here is what I deserve.’ Man waives right to re-sentencing hearing after 1984 murders

OAKLAND COUNTY, Calif. — The man charged in the murders of three Oakland County women in 1984 waived his right to a re-sentencing hearing on Friday morning.

Michael Kvam, 52, is serving life in prison for the sexual assault and the murders of a teenager, woman and a child. He appeared in court on Friday morning after a Supreme Court decision that found juvenile offenders ordered to serve mandatory life sentences unconstitutional.

At the age of 17, he was sentenced to life in prison for the stabbing death s of 15-year-old Wendy Lovell, her aunt, 27-year-old Joanne Bray, and Bray’s 9-year-old daughter, Chastity Bray.

“Dying in here is what I deserve,” Kvam said at the hearing. “There are no mitigating circumstances at all.”

Barbara Lovell, Wendy’s sister, told 7 Action News that she wanted him to stay in prison.

“I wish we had the death penalty but we don’t. But he does not deserve to walk free,” she said.

