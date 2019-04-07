× ‘Faces of amazement:’ Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club inspires awe in train enthusiasts

NEW BERLIN — A hidden gem in New Berlin held an open house today, displaying all types of trains. The Lionel Railroad Club is unlike anything else in this area.

“We love to see the faces of amazement when they come in to see the bridges and all the trains running,” said Gerry Brettschneider, founder of the Lionel Railroad Club.

When you walk into the Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club, you’re transported to a world of trains.

“Quite honestly, it was just overwhelming,” said Kirk Johnson, a Lionel Club member.

The large museum displays trains dating back to 1905, with tracks looping for hundreds of feet. Each club member runs their own trains on the track, using their own personal touch.

“It’s moving along in today’s time,” said Brettschneider.

The Lionel Club held an open house on Sunday, April 7. Johnson remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I joined at this event last year,” said Johnson. “I was struck by all the activity that was going on, and all the work that went into this.”

Now, Johnson runs his own train at the club, hoping others will get the same joy he does.

“You start to realize that the jumbled mess is actually organized in a fashion that makes sense,” said Johnson. .

To find out more about the Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club, click HERE.