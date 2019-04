× Family displaced after fire in bedroom near 89th and Carmen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A family was temporarily displaced after a fire near 89th and Carmen in Milwaukee early Sunday, April 7.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in a bedroom at the home.

FOX6 crews did not see any smoke or damage to the outside of the home.

MFD officials said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Early Sunday A.M. Milwaukee duplex fire: volunteers Ken, Maria, Grant & George were able to provide help to two people displaced from their respective units in a fire on N. 90th St. Received comfort & aid for lodging/immediate needs. — Red Cross – Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) April 7, 2019