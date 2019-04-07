‘Felt like carrying:’ Man accused of firing handgun in Wauwatosa park, near where men were fishing

WAUWATOSA — A Milwaukee man is facing charges — accused of firing shots at a park in Wauwatosa — near where three men were fishing.

Silas Rudig, 20, faces one felony and three misdemeanors:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building

Resisting or obstructing an officer

According to a criminal complaint, on March 30, Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Jacobus Park near 68th and Honey Creek Parkway in Wauwatosa for a shots fired complaint. Three people who had been fishing in the creek said an individual came to the top of the creek just outside of some brush and began to fire approximately five shots into the creek. One fisherman said water splashed up at him when it was struck by a bullet. The fishermen yelled at the shooter, who got onto a bicycle and rode off. The fishermen offered a description of him.

The complaint noted this happened just before noon on a Saturday in a busy parkway.

Deputies patrolled the area, looking for the suspect, and a sergeant observed Rudig, matching the description given, hoisting a bicycle over a fence near the NAPA Auto Parts store near 50th and State. When the sergeant approached, the complaint said Rudig “was not cooperative and was not responsive.” The sergeant conducted a patdown and felt a handgun. The handgun was recovered from Rudig’s coat pocket, loaded with six rounds. An additional four rounds were found in his pockets.

The complaint said Rudig does not have a concealed carry permit.

Rudig was interviewed, and prosecutors said he indicated he purchased the firearm from a private seller that he refused to identify. He said he didn’t typically carry it, but “today he just felt like carrying it.” He said he “didn’t see anyone in the area he had fired.” He said he “had no intentions of hurting someone, but he is an adrenaline junkie.” He noted he “had autism, a slight bipolar disorder and he takes mood stabilizing medication.” He said his medication “scrambles his brain.”

Rudig made his initial appearance in court on April 4. Probable cause was found for further proceedings. Cash bond was set at $500. Rudig pleaded not guilty to the three misdemeanor charges — Counts 2, 3 and 4. A preliminary hearing was set for April 22.