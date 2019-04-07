× Kewaunee County investigating death of Milwaukee man after vehicle found abandoned

KEWAUNEE COUNTY — The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Milwaukee man after his vehicle was found abandoned near Pilsen.

The vehicle was found on Kadletz Road, about a half mile from Highway 29 on March 30, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies looked for the driver, but he was not located.

On Friday, April 5, the Milwaukee Police Department contacted the sheriff’s department about the owner of the vehicle. Deputies returned to the scene and found the man in an area they previously did not search.

Sheriff Matt Joski told FOX6’s sister station WLUK foul play was not believed to be a factor in the death.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation was ongoing, but there was no danger to the public.

The sheriff’s department was expected to release more information on Monday. The name of the victim has not been released.