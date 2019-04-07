No injuries in minor crash involving streetcar vehicle near Jackson and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — Officials with “The Hop,” Milwaukee’s streetcar, said there were no reported injuries in a crash involving a streetcar vehicle Saturday afternoon, April 6.

It happened around 12:15 p.m.

Officials said this was a “minor accident.” The streetcar was headed north on Jackson when it came into contact with another vehicle that was making a left turn onto Juneau.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Officials said streetcar service was delayed for approximately 45 minutes.

