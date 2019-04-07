No injuries in minor crash involving streetcar vehicle near Jackson and Juneau
MILWAUKEE — Officials with “The Hop,” Milwaukee’s streetcar, said there were no reported injuries in a crash involving a streetcar vehicle Saturday afternoon, April 6.
It happened around 12:15 p.m.
Officials said this was a “minor accident.” The streetcar was headed north on Jackson when it came into contact with another vehicle that was making a left turn onto Juneau.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Officials said streetcar service was delayed for approximately 45 minutes.
43.045732 -87.904742