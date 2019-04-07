Probation plus jail for man convicted of setting up cameras at Culver’s, recording ‘upskirting’ videos

WAUKESHA — A young man convicted in a case in which prosecutors said he set up cameras in the employee bathroom at Culver’s on Sunset Drive in Waukesha and also captured ‘upskirting’ videos at Waukesha West High School was sentenced to probation, plus nine months jail time.

Scott Schwantes, 19, in February pleaded guilty to one count of capturing an intimate representation, victim less than 18 years old. Three other charges were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

On Friday, April 5, Schwantes was sentenced to serve 2.5 years in prison and 2.5 years extended supervision — which was stayed. Instead, he was placed on probation for three years, with nine months conditional jail time. The court ordered the first three months to be straight time, and the remaining nine months can be served with Huber release. He was ordered to have no contact with the victims and witnesses, and no internet usage except for work. He must register as a sex offender for five years, and take part in sex offender treatment.

A restitution hearing was scheduled for June 3.

Prosecutors said Schwantes worked at the Culver’s restaurant, and another employee discovered the cameras in late July of 2018. At that point, Schwantes admitted they were his, prosecutors said. Waukesha police said in a news release Schwantes was immediately terminated, and management called police.

According to a criminal complaint, one camera was placed to “face the toilet,” capturing intimate body parts of people using it. The other camera was placed to “face the sink.”

When searching computers and digital devices at Schwantes’ home, detectives found more videos identifying three teenage girls and the woman.

“They came to the home and he gave them all the information. He was questioned all afternoon. He didn’t ask for an attorney. He waived his right to an attorney and told them a lot of stuff,” said Robert Penegor, Schwantes’ attorney.

“He admitted to downloading and searching child porn, capturing images in the past years of girls at the school, cameras videotaping up their skirts,” said Michele Hulgaard, prosecutor.

Schwantes was a student at Waukesha West High School.

The complaint said he confessed to “using a camera that looked like a pen” to capture “upskirting” videos. Waukesha police said it appeared Schwantes placed a backpack with a hidden camera in the path of students wearing skirts or dresses, causing them to step over the bag.