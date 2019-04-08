× Billie Eilish to headline American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 6

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced on Monday, April 8 that Billie Eilish with special guest to be named later, will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater for the first time on Saturday, July 6.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Saturday, April 13 at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

About Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish might just make you believe in magic…It’s the best explanation for this siren whose breathy, soulful, and spirited croon immediately casts an unbreakable spell. The Los Angeles songstress resembles something of a fairy tale heroine—albeit one with a Tyler, the Creator obsession, Aurora inspiration, wicked sense of humor, and inimitable fashion sense filtered through a kaleidoscope of hip-hop, grunge, and glam tendencies ready to practically levitate above any runway. It’s this kind of je nais sais quoi that fueled the meteoric rise of her debut single “ocean eyes.”

Eilish just scored her first number one album on the Billboard charts with “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” The album follows the success of Eilish’s first release “dont smile at me,” which spent 67 weeks on the Billboard charts. The nine-song set was issued in 2017 and generated more than 1.2 billion on-demand audio streams for its tracks. In 2018, Eilish charted her first five entries on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs charts and has notched three more debuts in 2019. In addition, Eilish is the first artist born in the 2000’s to have a number one album on the Billboard 200 chart and is the youngest artist to hit number one since 2015. She also contributed a track to the second season of 13 Reasons Why, collaborating with Khalid on the hit single “lovely,” which charted globally.