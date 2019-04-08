× ‘Cannot be restored to competency:’ Case dismissed against man accused of attacking woman outside tavern

RACINE COUNTY — Charges were dismissed by prosecutors Monday, April 8 against a Racine man accused in an attack on a woman outside a tavern in November 2018.

Larry Gillespie had faced two felonies and two misdemeanors:

Attempted kidnapping/seize or confine without consent

Attempted second degree sexual assault/use of force

Battery

Disorderly conduct

During a competency hearing Monday, the state expert ruled Gillespie not competent, and said he could not be restored to competency. The case was dismissed, and Gillespie was ordered returned to an “Adult Family Home,” with monitoring set to increase. The case against him was dismissed.

The incident happened outside Tommy’s near DeKoven Avenue and Jay Eye See Avenue on Nov. 2, 2018.

A criminal complaint noted Gillespie had a criminal history dating back to 1989, with convictions for robbery, theft, criminal damage and burglary.

According to the complaint, police spoke with the victim, who said she was at Tommy’s when she stepped outside to smoke a cigarette. She said when she turned to go back inside, a male suspect put his arm around her neck from behind, placing her in a choke-hold, squeezing her neck and pulling her backward. She said the suspect pulled her back outside and grabbed the front of her shirt — ripping it open so violently three buttons were torn off.

A witness who was inside the bar said he heard the victim scream for help, and witnessed the male pull her back out the front door. He said he ran to help the victim, and the suspect tried running down the sidewalk. The witness said he prevented the suspect from escaping — keeping him there until police arrived.

The complaint said when Gillespie was interviewed by police, he said he “was not taking his medications.” When asked why he ripped off the woman’s shirt, he said “he was a sex offender.” When asked if he was trying to have sex with the woman, he “wouldn’t provide an audible answer.” He then mentioned a lawyer, and questioning was stopped.

42.706021 -87.786601