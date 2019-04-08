Caught on camera: Police seek gas theft suspect who struck 3 times in 3 days

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help to identify a suspect who they say has driven off without paying for gasoline pumped into his vehicle — and this happened three times in three days.

Officials say the suspect pumped $32.27 worth of fuel at the Kwik Trip on Silver Spring Dr. in Menomonee Falls around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8. He then fled at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner.

Officials say this same suspect was involved in the theft of gas on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

If you can help Menomonee Falls police identify this person, you are urged to contact Officer E. Hansen and reference case 19-010197. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com.