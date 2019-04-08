Police clearing scene after reports of person with rifle at Illinois high school

BATAVIA, Ill. — Police in Batavia, Illinois are clearing the scene after reports of an unknown person with a rifle entering Batavia High School, according to WGN.

As of this time, nothing has been located.

The city of Batavia tweeted just after 6:30 a.m. Monday confirming the police response at the high school.

Batavia Police are responding to a report of an unknown male subject with a rifle entering Batavia High School. — Batavia, Illinois (@cityofbataviaIL) April 8, 2019

Please stay away from Batavia High School until further notice. Police are responding to a report of an unknown man with a rifle entering the school. — Batavia, Illinois (@cityofbataviaIL) April 8, 2019

Batavia Public School District 101 is alerting all students and facility that no one is allowed in the building. All buses are not operating to Batavia High School at this time. If a student has been picked up by a school bus, they will be returned home.