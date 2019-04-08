‘It’s sad:’ Vigil held for woman killed in crash near Teutonia and Oriole who left behind young daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A vigil was held Monday night, April 8 in honor of Latisha Durpree, killed in a crash Saturday, April 6 near Teutonia and Oriole. Her mother asked that the person responsible for her death please come forward.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two vehicles were involved. Durpree died at the scene.

Durpree's mother and aunt told FOX6 News on Monday one suspect had come forward, but another was still on the run. Police did not immediately confirm that information.

A Go Fund Me page for Durpree read, in part:

"My daughter Latisha Durpree was carelessly murdered by a reckless driver near Teutonia & Oriole in Milwaukee Wisconsin. I say murdered because the cowards tried to flee the scene of the car crash that took my baby's life on April 6 around 2am. One of the two men were caught by police and one the other is still on the run."

Loved ones on Monday night gathered near the scene to hold hands and pray.

"It's sad for us to be together for this reason, but this is what happens. When you lose a loved one, you come together as a family, and you also hope the community comes together," said Theresa Funches, Durpree's aunt.

"What am I going to do with this one? Y'all took her mother. Why should she suffer because of someone else's stupidity," said Michelle Bonds, Durpree's mother.

Durpree left behind a 7-year-old daughter. Durpree's funeral will be held Friday, April 12.

43.123778 -87.951279