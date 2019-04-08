Kitchen pro or microwave maven? Boelter SuperStore’s cooking school is fit for all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or microwave maven -- Boelter SuperStore's cooking school is fit for all experience levels. Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee store -- where she's cooking up a storm.

Gambas al Ajillo

Yield: 20 hors d'oeuvres portions

20 raw, peeled and deveined, 26/30 shrimp, tails intact

2tsp. Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1tsp. grapeseed oil

3 large fresh garlic cloves, finely grated on a microplane

2-3Tbsp. sherry wine

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

1tsp. crushed red pepper

Sea salt, to taste

2 slices of hearty, crusty bread, painted with olive oil and toasted

Pat shrimp with paper towel until dry and season with salt Mix garlic and crushed pepper with 1Tbsp. olive oil and set aside Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat Add all of the grapeseed oil and remaining olive oil; heat until shimmers appear on the surface of the oil Add shrimp and cook for 30 seconds on first side and then flip all of the shrimp as quickly as possible without splashing oil When shrimp are even colored on both sides, add garlic, pepper, and oil mixture Toss and swirl pan contents to evenly mix Carefully but quickly add sherry wine and STAND BACK!!! …flambé is common at this stage Continue to sauté, add lemon zest and parsley Mix well and serve immediately atop toasted bread

Coconut Curry Cream of Carrot Soup

Yield: approx. 2 Quarts

3 large carrots, washed but not peeled and cut to medium dice

1Tbsp. coconut oil

1tsp. curry powder

1/2tsp. anise seed, muddled in a mortar and pestle

½ yellow onion, diced

2tsp. fresh, finely grated ginger

1tsp. fresh lemon juice

1 clove of garlic, finely grated

1 quart of vegetable broth

6.5fl.oz. (1/2 can) coconut milk

1 pinch of togarashi (optional)

1. Heat a medium sauce pan over high heat for 30 seconds

2. Add curry powder and anise seed and stir constantly with a silicone spatula

3. Add coconut oil and stir in spices

4. Stop stirring continue to heat oil until shimmers appear on surface of oil

5. Add onion and sauté for 1 minute

6. Add carrots and stir until carrots are al dente

7. Add garlic and ginger, and stir until aromas bloom

8. Add broth; bring liquid up to a boil and down to a simmer

9. Simmer for 10min.

10. Add soup to the carafe of a blender and blend soup for 30 seconds and stop the machine

11. Restart blender and blend soup for an additional minute

12. Serve in a warmed soup bowl and garnish with togarashi

Strata Benedict

Yield: Serves 8

1Tbsp. unsalted butter

3tsp. high smoke point oil, such as grapeseed

1 ½C. whole milk

½C. heavy cream

6 large eggs

1 bunch of fresh asparagus, cut on the bias; blanched and shocked

10oz. Canadian Bacon, cubed

1 yellow onion, diced

2 stalks of celery, diced

Green bell pepper

3 sprigs of marjoram, stemmed and chopped

4 sprigs of Thai basil, stemmed and chopped

4oz. mild cheddar, grated

1 loaf of Italian bread, cubed and slightly toasted

Salt & pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400ºF In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and cream to combine. Add bread and let sit for 15min. Until bread absorbs liquids In a large sauté pan, heat 1tsp. oil over high heat until shimmers appear on the surface of the oil Add butter, bell pepper, onion, celery, and Canadian bacon Sautee (stirring) for 2 minutes and season with salt and pepper Begin to rest ingredients at the bottom of the pan for 30 seconds at a time before continuing to stir for 10 seconds Cook until browning is evident on all ingredients Remove pan from heat and add pan contents to bowl with dairy and bread Stir to evenly combine Add cheese and asparagus Season with salt and pepper and add herbs Add all ingredients to a cast iron pan, earthenware baker of tin foil pan Bake until set (approx. 50min) Garnish with Hollandaise (recipe follows)

Hollandaise

Yields: 1 cup

4 egg yolks

1 stick of unsalted butter

1 pinch of salt

1 pinch of cayenne

Up to 3Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Heat butter in a medium sauce pan over medium heat In a separate bowl, whisk together egg yolks until they are one noticeable shade lighter in color As soon as butter is melted, begin to slowly drizzle butter into egg yolks while whisking egg yolks vigorously Pour slowly, only stopping if the sauce starts to break, which is a sign that the sauce has gotten too warm. In this case, move bowl to a cooler surface and continue If the sauce gets too thick, add 1/4tsp. lemon juice and continue Once butter is exhausted, add salt and cayenne Stir to mix Serve over strata or eggs benedict

Peach Cobbler

Yields: Serves 6

Depending on the sweetness of your peaches, and how sweet you like you cobbler, you may need up to ½ cup of sugar added to the peaches. We recommend that you taste a slice or two of your peaches. If they are sweet enough to eat by hand, add no more than ¼ cup of sugar. It also helps if you keep all of the dry ingredients for the cobbler in the freezer for a half hour before mixing them

For Peaches:

4 large peaches; skin-on, sliced ½” thick

Granulated sugar

For Cobbler:

1C. all-purpose flour

1tsp. baking powder

6oz. unsalted butter, cut into 1/2in. pieces and frozen. Plus more for buttering pan

1/4C. white granulated sugar

1Tbsp. golden (light) brown sugar

1/2tsp. sea salt

1/4tsp. cinnamon

1/4C.+ buttermilk, cold

Vanilla ice cream for serving