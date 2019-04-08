Kitchen pro or microwave maven? Boelter SuperStore’s cooking school is fit for all

GLENDALE -- Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or microwave maven -- Boelter SuperStore's cooking school is fit for all experience levels. Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee store -- where she's cooking up a storm.
Gambas al Ajillo
Yield: 20 hors d'oeuvres portions
- 20 raw, peeled and deveined, 26/30 shrimp, tails intact
- 2tsp. Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1tsp. grapeseed oil
- 3 large fresh garlic cloves, finely grated on a microplane
- 2-3Tbsp. sherry wine
- Zest of 1 lemon
- ¼ cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
- 1tsp. crushed red pepper
- Sea salt, to taste
- 2 slices of hearty, crusty bread, painted with olive oil and toasted
- Pat shrimp with paper towel until dry and season with salt
- Mix garlic and crushed pepper with 1Tbsp. olive oil and set aside
- Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat
- Add all of the grapeseed oil and remaining olive oil; heat until shimmers appear on the surface of the oil
- Add shrimp and cook for 30 seconds on first side and then flip all of the shrimp as quickly as possible without splashing oil
- When shrimp are even colored on both sides, add garlic, pepper, and oil mixture
- Toss and swirl pan contents to evenly mix
- Carefully but quickly add sherry wine and STAND BACK!!! …flambé is common at this stage
- Continue to sauté, add lemon zest and parsley
- Mix well and serve immediately atop toasted bread
Coconut Curry Cream of Carrot Soup
Yield: approx. 2 Quarts
- 3 large carrots, washed but not peeled and cut to medium dice
- 1Tbsp. coconut oil
- 1tsp. curry powder
- 1/2tsp. anise seed, muddled in a mortar and pestle
- ½ yellow onion, diced
- 2tsp. fresh, finely grated ginger
- 1tsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 clove of garlic, finely grated
- 1 quart of vegetable broth
- 6.5fl.oz. (1/2 can) coconut milk
- 1 pinch of togarashi (optional)
1. Heat a medium sauce pan over high heat for 30 seconds
2. Add curry powder and anise seed and stir constantly with a silicone spatula
3. Add coconut oil and stir in spices
4. Stop stirring continue to heat oil until shimmers appear on surface of oil
5. Add onion and sauté for 1 minute
6. Add carrots and stir until carrots are al dente
7. Add garlic and ginger, and stir until aromas bloom
8. Add broth; bring liquid up to a boil and down to a simmer
9. Simmer for 10min.
10. Add soup to the carafe of a blender and blend soup for 30 seconds and stop the machine
11. Restart blender and blend soup for an additional minute
12. Serve in a warmed soup bowl and garnish with togarashi
Strata Benedict
Yield: Serves 8
- 1Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 3tsp. high smoke point oil, such as grapeseed
- 1 ½C. whole milk
- ½C. heavy cream
- 6 large eggs
- 1 bunch of fresh asparagus, cut on the bias; blanched and shocked
- 10oz. Canadian Bacon, cubed
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 2 stalks of celery, diced
- Green bell pepper
- 3 sprigs of marjoram, stemmed and chopped
- 4 sprigs of Thai basil, stemmed and chopped
- 4oz. mild cheddar, grated
- 1 loaf of Italian bread, cubed and slightly toasted
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven to 400ºF
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and cream to combine. Add bread and let sit for 15min. Until bread absorbs liquids
- In a large sauté pan, heat 1tsp. oil over high heat until shimmers appear on the surface of the oil
- Add butter, bell pepper, onion, celery, and Canadian bacon
- Sautee (stirring) for 2 minutes and season with salt and pepper
- Begin to rest ingredients at the bottom of the pan for 30 seconds at a time before continuing to stir for 10 seconds
- Cook until browning is evident on all ingredients
- Remove pan from heat and add pan contents to bowl with dairy and bread
- Stir to evenly combine
- Add cheese and asparagus
- Season with salt and pepper and add herbs
- Add all ingredients to a cast iron pan, earthenware baker of tin foil pan
- Bake until set (approx. 50min)
- Garnish with Hollandaise (recipe follows)
Hollandaise
Yields: 1 cup
- 4 egg yolks
- 1 stick of unsalted butter
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 pinch of cayenne
- Up to 3Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- Heat butter in a medium sauce pan over medium heat
- In a separate bowl, whisk together egg yolks until they are one noticeable shade lighter in color
- As soon as butter is melted, begin to slowly drizzle butter into egg yolks while whisking egg yolks vigorously
- Pour slowly, only stopping if the sauce starts to break, which is a sign that the sauce has gotten too warm. In this case, move bowl to a cooler surface and continue
- If the sauce gets too thick, add 1/4tsp. lemon juice and continue
- Once butter is exhausted, add salt and cayenne
- Stir to mix
- Serve over strata or eggs benedict
Peach Cobbler
Yields: Serves 6
Depending on the sweetness of your peaches, and how sweet you like you cobbler, you may need up to ½ cup of sugar added to the peaches. We recommend that you taste a slice or two of your peaches. If they are sweet enough to eat by hand, add no more than ¼ cup of sugar. It also helps if you keep all of the dry ingredients for the cobbler in the freezer for a half hour before mixing them
For Peaches:
- 4 large peaches; skin-on, sliced ½” thick
- Granulated sugar
For Cobbler:
- 1C. all-purpose flour
- 1tsp. baking powder
- 6oz. unsalted butter, cut into 1/2in. pieces and frozen. Plus more for buttering pan
- 1/4C. white granulated sugar
- 1Tbsp. golden (light) brown sugar
- 1/2tsp. sea salt
- 1/4tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4C.+ buttermilk, cold
- Vanilla ice cream for serving
- Preheat oven to 375ºF
- Grease the inside of a 9x9”earthenware baker with cold butter
- Add peaches and desired amount of sugar to baker. Toss gently and briefly
- In the carafe of a food processor, combine flour, cinnamon, salt, sugars, and baking powder
- Continuously pulse ingredients in 1 second intervals and begin adding butter, five pieces at a time
- Once all of the butter has been added, turn machine on and immediately begin adding buttermilk in a slow and steady stream
- Stop adding buttermilk when the food processor indicates that the dough is about to come together by rumbling
- Remove dough from carafe and work quickly to shape dough into a rectangle roughly 1” thick, 8” long and 3” wide
- Cut dough into 1” cubes and place cubes sporadically over peaches in baking tray
- Bake for 20-25min or until biscuit topping is golden to medium brown
- Cool cobbler slightly before serving with vanilla ice cream