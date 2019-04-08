La Masa ‘specializes in scratch, oven baked empanadas using authentic Latin American inspired dough’

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at La Masa on Brady Street for National Empanada Day. La Masa specializes in handmade Empanada using authentic Latin American inspired dough. He is learning how La Masa makes everything!

About Las Masa (website)

At La Masa, we specialize in scratch, oven baked empanadas using authentic Latin American inspired dough. The menu is comprised of several traditional international recipes, and also offers a rotating selection of empanadas using contemporary ingredients that surprise the guests with worldly experiences. Additional recipes focus on local Wisconsin ingredients and popular favorites. Our empanadas are made fresh every day and can be eaten in our cozy restaurant or delivered right to your door step.