× Man charged in 2001 murder immediately after his release from prison

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A Florida man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder nearly 18 years after a man was found dead.

WFLA reported that Randy Petersilge, 51, of New Port Richey, Fla., was charged in the death of Simon Clark.

Clark was found dead in November of 2001 in New Port Richey as the result of blunt force trauma. The case remained unsolved for several years.

Detectives reopened the case in 2017 and a grand jury indicted Petersilge on one count of first-degree murder.

Petersilge was released from federal prison on April 5th and was placed under arrest, according to WTSP.