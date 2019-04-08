MPD seeks help to ID, locate victim and suspect of an abduction on south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public help in identifying and locating the victim and suspect of an abduction that occurred near 9th and Lapham around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, April 8.

The victim is described as a Hispanic male or female with medium build and possibly black curly hair.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male, 20-30 years of age with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark blue or black, 4-door SUV with tinted windows. Witnesses believe the vehicle could possibly be a 2003-2004 Pontiac Torrent or Nissan Style SUV with a luggage rack on the roof. The recovered vehicle depicts a dark-colored SUV vehicle with rounded rear end/trunk lid.

You are urged to call 414-935-7360 with any information.

