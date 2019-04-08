MPD seeks help to ID, locate victim and suspect of an abduction on south side

Posted 2:37 pm, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:55PM, April 8, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public help in identifying and locating the victim and suspect of an abduction that occurred near 9th and Lapham around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, April 8.

The victim is described as a Hispanic male or female with medium build and possibly black curly hair.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male, 20-30 years of age with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark blue or black, 4-door SUV with tinted windows. Witnesses believe the vehicle could possibly be a 2003-2004 Pontiac Torrent or Nissan Style SUV with a luggage rack on the roof. The recovered vehicle depicts a dark-colored SUV vehicle with rounded rear end/trunk lid.

You are urged to call 414-935-7360 with any information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.