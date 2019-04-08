× New Corporate Recognition Program kicked off at Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Fiserv President and CEO Jeffery Yabuki stressed the importance of community as they kicked off a new Corporate Recognition Program at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Monday, April 8.

Fiserv, Inc. was announced as the first participant in the MKE Corporate Recognition Program. The program honors one major employer each quarter, and employees of the selected corporate partner receive valuable discounts on parking, shopping and dining at MKE during the quarter. Other employers will be honored in future quarters.

County Executive Abele issued the following statement in a news release:

“Fiserv plays a major role in Milwaukee County and beyond. We value their commitment to making our community a better place to live and work, and their decision to serve as the naming rights sponsor of the new Fiserv Forum. These commitments represent significant investments in Milwaukee County, and we are pleased to offer this recognition as our token of appreciation for choosing MKE.”

In his remarks, Fiserv President and CEO Yabuki noted the importance of Milwaukee to Fiserv and the company’s connection to the community.