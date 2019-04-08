× ‘Next 24 hours critical:’ Green Bay PD K-9 Pyro stabbed multiple times while apprehending suspect

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay K-9 officer was fighting for his life after he was stabbed multiple times while apprehending a suspect during a high-risk weapons call Sunday night, April 7 in Green Bay.

According to WLUK, Pyro, a narcotics tracking officer was stabbed on Western Avenue near Maryhill Drive. Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun Sunday around 8 p.m. Police said they surrounded a house and the man came out. Pyro bit the man as officers attempted to arrest him and he stabbed the animal.

Police on Monday said Pyro had to have surgery to untangle a flipped stomach, and was also having issues with blood clotting. After surgery, they said he suffered serious injuries to his esophagus and the veterinarian advised the next 24 hours would be critical.

Police said it was hoped that Pyro would continue to recover and return home to recover further with his handler and family.

They said, “We have been doing everything possible to give him the best possible chance of survival. Thank you all for your continued thoughts and prayers.”