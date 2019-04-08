Prosecutors: Racine man’s computer contained manual on ‘how to download child porn’

RACINE — A Racine man was arrested and faces child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed at his home.

Daniel Fesko, 37, faces four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 4, a search warrant was executed at Fesko’s home on 9th Street in Racine, and residents there pointed out Fesko’s bedroom and said he was the sole user of a desktop computer recovered from that room. Fesko told investigators his 11-year-old son sometimes used the computer to play video games. An analysis of the computer revealed an 81-page manual on how to download child pornography, along with four videos of child pornography.

Racine County sheriff’s officials said Fesko advised that he was employed in IT, but denied any knowledge as to how the child porn came to be on his computer. Sheriff’s officials said a “dark web” search engine was also located on his desktop. He denied knowing how the search engine came to be on his computer, or what the search engine was.

Fesko made his initial appearance in court on Monday, April 8. Probable cause was found for further proceedings. Cash bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 17.